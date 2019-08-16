#BOSSIPSounds: RAE Teams Up With Grammy Winning Production Duo Milk +Sizz On New Single “Run, Jump, Fly” [AUDIO]
Atlanta Singer/Songwriter RAE Releases New Single “Run, Jump, Fly”
We LOVE good music — don’t you? We LOVE new music sooooo much that we were hype to hear Atlanta singer/songwriter RAE has been working with one of our favorite production teams Milk + Sizz on a new EP and we’re extra hype to share her new single “Run, Jump, Fly” – which was just released.
RUN JUMP FLY | Your greatness is on the other side of your fears. PUSH past them. New Music by @lovealwaysrae_ #OUTNOW Produced and Co-Written by @Milknsizz. 🎥: @fre8tive . . . . #ProdbyMilknsizz #MilknSizz #Songwriters #Producer #HipHop #RnB #Soul #Pop #NewMusic #Atlanta #Inspire #Run #Jump #Fly #Inspiration
Milk + Sizz posted a teaser clip with visuals but you can listen to the song below:
About the Record:
RAE, a singer/songwriter and true ATLien, releases new single “Run, Jump, Fly” Produced and Co-Written by American and Latin Grammy Award Winning husband and wife team Milk+Sizz, who will be Executive Producing her upcoming EP, Such A Lady. The song beautifully describes her transition from touring the world with Janelle Monae to leaping out front as a leading lady.
Follow RAE on Instagram @lovealwaysrae_ and visit her website www.lovealwaysrae.com
Stay connected with Milk+Sizz on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @MilknSizz.
