Food & Furniture: Jake & Jazz Smollett Bring African Vibes To Life On The Season Finale Of ‘Living By Design’

Living By Design Season Finale

The season finale of “Living By Design” is finally amongst us, and of course Jake & Jazz ended the season with a bang. This week, the Smolletts helped recently engaged high school sweethearts Lisa and Tyler blend their Alaskan and South African styles into the perfect home away from home.

Jake hooked them up with a custom-made industrial style wooden desk while Jazz modernized the space with dramatic textures, wood accents and earth tones combined with African art and artifacts. It wouldn’t be “Living By Design” without a post-reveal meal. In this episode, Jake whipped up some Lobster Scampi with a Champagne Sauce topped with Seared Scallops, while Jazz added some fun to the meal with chewy Oatmeal Raisin Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

See how the Smolletts blend international flavors into their next dream home makeover on the season finale od Living By Design when it airs Saturday, August 17th on Cleo TV. Check out the preview above.