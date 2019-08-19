NBKOTB: Bobby DeBarge Story Star Roshon Goes ‘Upside Down’ As 1/2 Of Evo [Audio]

In new black kid on the block news…

Evo “Upside Down”

After already portraying Bobby DeBarge in the TV One biopic, Roshon Fegan is sharing more of his talents. The actor is actually one half of the duo EVO or ELEVATED VIZIONARES and he and his fellow artist Christopher “Tech” Odom have dropped a new track.

“Upside Down” is Evo’s summer anthem written and produced by the duo. Roshon and Tech are currently working on a full musical project featuring their futuristic sound. They’re also planning to release an apparel brand.

Listen to “Upside Down” below.

Hate it or love it?