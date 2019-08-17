Billionaire Boys Club: Jay-Z Reportedly Set To Become A Part-Owner Of An NFL Team In The “Very Near Future”

Jay-Z To Become Reportedly Set To Become Part-Owner Of An NFL Team

According to TMZ, Jay-Z has his sights set on becoming a part owner of an NFL team in the very near future. Hov has been plotting on the move “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

Jay’s move further establishes his relationship with the league after news of their entertainment and social justice partnership.

A Roc Nation rep wants to make it clear that “Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation” for those wondering if there are any conflicts of interest.

This isn’t his first time with ownership. Jay tried his hand at part-ownership when he has a small stake with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

