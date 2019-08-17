Billionaire Boys Club: Jay-Z Reportedly Set To Become A Part-Owner Of An NFL Team In The “Very Near Future”

Jay-Z To Become Reportedly Set To Become Part-Owner Of An NFL Team

According to TMZ , Jay-Z has his sights set on becoming a part owner of an NFL team in the very near future. Hov has been plotting on the move “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

Jay’s move further establishes his relationship with the league after news of their entertainment and social justice partnership.