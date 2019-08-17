Billionaire Boys Club: Jay-Z Reportedly Set To Become A Part-Owner Of An NFL Team In The “Very Near Future”
- By Bossip Staff
Jay-Z To Become Reportedly Set To Become Part-Owner Of An NFL Team
Jay’s move further establishes his relationship with the league after news of their entertainment and social justice partnership.
This isn’t his first time with ownership. Jay tried his hand at part-ownership when he has a small stake with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.
