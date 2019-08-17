So Sad: Texas Rapper Turns Himself In After Accidentally Killing 9-Year Old Girl Instead Of Rival

Rapper Who Allegedly Shot and Killed 9-Year-Old Girl Turns Himself In

According to Dallas News, a 19-year-old rapper accused of killing a 9-year-old girl has turned himself in.

Tyrese Simmons was reportedly had beef with a rival rapper, which eventually led to the accidental shooting of Brandoniya Bennett. It is believed that Simmons had the wrong address for his target. He has been charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the death, with bail set at $500,000.

Simmons reportedly attempted to shoot his rival when he accidentally fired a bullet into the unit next door to Bennett’s home and struck her in the head. Bennett died shortly after arriving at Baylor University Medical Center.