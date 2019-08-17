Labrinth Goes Behind-The-Scenes In The Making Of “All For Us” With Zendaya For The ‘Euphoria’ Season Finale [Video]

Labrinth Goes Behind-The-Scenes In The Making Of “All For Us”

London-based musician Labrinth is known for collaborating with huge stars like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd. But more recently, he created several original songs and oversaw the score for HBO’s hit series, Euphoria.

One of the tracks he created included the season finale’s standout track, “All For Us,” which features vocals from the star of the series, Zendaya. Luckily for those of us who love the song, Labrinth recently sat down with Genius to break down how the track was made.

Check it out down below: