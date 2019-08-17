The Secret: Bangin’ Bawdy’d Elder Angela Bassett Forgoes Cake, Ingests Broccoli To Celebrate 61st B-Day

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Bad bish contest, she’s in 1st first.

Angela Bassett Maintains Her Diet, Even On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday to the best actress to ever star in a biopic (no debates!), the living legend, Misses Angela Bassett. The seasoned thespian just made her 61st return around the sun. To celebrate she ate some delicious…broccoli.

ICYMI, Angela is strict about what she puts into her body. In a recent interview she said she eats “clean” 85% of the time. She also keeps a fantastic esthetician on deck.

That’s why she looks so great! Check out that broccoli glow.

Interesting right? Would YOU rather have Megan Thee Stallion’s knees Or Angela Bassett’s dietary discipline?