Kush Chronic-les: Boosie Banged With 2 Felony Counts For Possession Of Loud Pack, Faces 1 Year In Prison

Boosie Charged With 2 Felonies For Marijuana Possession

If there’s one thing that Boosie is good at finding it’s trouble.

According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper was pulled over last April and arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. During the traffic stop officers also found a handgun and over $20,000 in cash money.

Luckily for Boosie, the cops weren’t really trippin’ about the pistol, but they had a big, hairy, veiny, hard-on for the weed.

There isn’t much explanation as to why the gun was no big deal, but the boys in blue have charged Boosie with 2 felonies stemming from the possession of pot.

The rapper and his passenger are both facing a year in prison if found guilty.

Ironically, this sounds stressful enough to make a brotha wanna roll one up.