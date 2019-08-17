So Sad: 2-Year Old Found Dead In Locked, Hot Car At New Jersey Train Station 

Child Found Dead In Locked Car At New Jersey Train Station

Police say a child was found dead on Friday in a locked, hot car at the commuter rail station lot in New Jersey. According to reports, the unidentified kid could not be resuscitated by emergency responders when his body was found lifeless at the Lindenwold lot.

PATCO President John Hanson says the baby was inside the car for an unknown number of hours and police have been trying to locate the vehicle owner. Temperatures reached the upper 80’s on Friday as the kid sat unattended in the car. A spokesperson from the Camden County prosecutor’s office said that “the incident is in the very early stages of its investigation and no further information is being released at this time.”

Police are still on the hunt for the vehicle owner. On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle. We have to do better.