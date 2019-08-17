Beer Won’t Help: Stone Cold Steve Austin Sweats Like A Stuck Pig On ‘Hot Ones’, Talks New Show “Straight Up…” [Video]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Appears On ‘Hot Ones’
Stone Cold Steve Austin sat his a$$ in the hottest seat on the internet and ate chicken wings with some of the face-melting hot sauces on the market.
While doing that, the promoted his new show Straight Up Steve Austin and also talked about his hall of fame career in the WWE and more.
Press play below.
*glass breaks*
