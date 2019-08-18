A Lil Positivity: Busta Rhymes Shares Photos Of Him Dropping Off One Of His Sons At College

- By Bossip Staff
Busta Rhymes Sends Another Son Off To College

Busta Rhymes shows us that Black fathers still matter and is taking to Instagram to share a touching photo of him dropping off one of his younger sons at Lincoln University.

He captioned the photo:

“Another young King of mine, off to begin the next chapter. Congrats @originaltrillian
The World is Yours young King. #LincolnUniversity”

 

