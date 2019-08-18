A Lil Positivity: Busta Rhymes Shares Photos Of Him Dropping Off One Of His Sons At College
- By Bossip Staff
Busta Rhymes Sends Another Son Off To College
Busta Rhymes shows us that Black fathers still matter and is taking to Instagram to share a touching photo of him dropping off one of his younger sons at Lincoln University.
He captioned the photo:
“Another young King of mine, off to begin the next chapter. Congrats @originaltrillian
The World is Yours young King. #LincolnUniversity”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.