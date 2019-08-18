Are You Here For It?! ‘Proud Family’ Star Says The Series Is Returning With New Episodes

“The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family‘s coming back,” Davidson told Where Is the Buzz. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family‘s coming back. They told me not to tell you.”

The Proud Family premiered on the Disney Channel as their first animated series in 2001 and ended in 2005 with The Proud Family Movie. The series followed the life of Penny Proud, played by Kyla Pratt, who went on crazy adventures with her friends and family.

This isn’t the first we’re hearing of a Proud Family revival. Kyla Pratt addressed the possibility of a revival in an interview with CelebSecrets a few years back:

“I’m absolutely in love with that idea! I’ve seen that idea circling around the Internet for a while and I’ve seen drawings of a grown-up Penny Proud,” she said. “It’s great because I love animation. I don’t have to do my make-up or hair, I could just show up and be loud! I would love to be a part of that process and I wish they would pull something together because that would be really tight!”

Disney hasn’t confirmed anything about a Proud Family revival, but Disney+ is scheduled to launch on November 12.