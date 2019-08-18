Ballers Giving Back: 2 NFL Players Helped With $50,000 Bail For An Immigrant Detained By ICE

NFL Players Helped Bail Out An Immigrant In ICE Detention

Two NFL players, Josh Norman and Demario Davis, helped bail out an undocumented immigrant on Monday, who had been detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center since May.

22-year-old Jose Bello is a California farmworker who came to the United States when he was only 3. He read a poem at a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting a few months ago, criticizing the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants. Only two days after reading the poem, he was placed into ICE custody on an outstanding DUI charge and ended up being held for three months because he couldn’t pay his $50,000 bail.

Norman, a cornerback for the Washington Redskins, along with Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, contributed to Bello’s bail money along with the New York Immigrant Freedom Fund and the National Bail Fund Network, according to reports from The Washington Post.