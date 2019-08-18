First Look: Netflix’s ‘Raising Dion’ Sci-Fi Family Drama Starring Michael B. Jordan [Photos]

Netflix Releases “Raising Dion” Photos

Netflix is giving fans a first look at their highly anticipated new show. “Raising Dion” will come to the streaming-service October 4 and tell the story of a woman named Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

In the midst of her grief, she finds out that her son has mysterious superhero-like abilities. She’s now tasked with protecting her boy and his supernatural gifts with help from

Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter).

The Netflix show is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and directed by Seith Mann (The Wire, Homeland). It is based on the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu.

Will YOU be watching this superhero/sci-fi family drama???

