French Montana Talks About The Real Love He Shared With Khloe “Money” Kardashian And She Shares Revenge Bawwwdy Bikini Pics

French Montana Says The Love He Shared With Khloe Kardashian Was Real
French Montana and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship was so on the money that the rapper says they’ll always be friends.
In an interview with Haute Living French talks relationships with Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Chinx Drugz and Khloe — who he says will always be a friend:
“I feel like we had a real dope relationship — there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he revealed to the outlet, adding that the “love” they shared “was real.”
“When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that,” he said. “Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”
That’s sweet, right? Well Khloe ain’t worried about nothin right now, least of all her exes. The reality star has been flossing her revenge bawwwdy on Instagram.
Hit the flip to see what we mean.
Her caption read:
♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength
Besides daughter True, that’s definitely needs to be where her focus is. And it looks like it’s done the bawwwdy good. We don’t doubt that Khloe puts in work in the gym, but do you think she’s been getting work too? Just food for thought.
Hit the flip for more of revenge bawwwdy Khloe and baby True.
How cute is True? Looks like Khloe is rocking some “French” braids under that hat.
So precious
Poor True is gonna be Mom’s favorite dress up doll for awhile.
