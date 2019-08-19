Seriously?! Ezekiel Elliott Claims A Las Vegas Security Guard Tried To Extort Him For $500K & Free Tickets

Ezekiel Elliott Says He Was Being Extorted By Las Vegas Security Guard

Ezekiel Elliott is claiming that the security guard he was seen pushing over a metal rail in Las Vegas tried to extort him for money, autographs, and other things, according to reports from TMZ.

Police documents state that Elliott’s lawyers emailed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department a list of demands given to them by security guard Kyle Johnson, along with his father, Kelly Johnson. Johnson reportedly wanted at least 14 grievances met in order for him to remain quiet about the incident. These grievances included $500,000 for him personally, a $25,000 donation to his junior college football team, signed memorabilia from Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Amari Cooper, along with a public apology. Johnson also requested that the baller provide “tickets to Cowboys games, Ohio State games, and a meet-and-greet with Jerry Jones and his son.”

Elliott’s legal team ended up responding to these requests by telling Johnson and his father that their demands constitute extortion. Eventually, Johnson took his story public and filed a legal complaint against the running back, even though documents prove that Elliott not only apologized to Johnson but he also stuck around a posed for a picture with the victim.

“I had no intention to push and/or harm or intimidate Kyle Johnson,” Elliott’s affidavit reads. “After Kyle Johnson fell and I was finished speaking with the officers nearby, I immediately apologized to Kyle and he indicated to me that he was not hurt. We gave each other a hug and he asked me to take a picture with him, which I was happy to do as there was never any intention to harm or hurt Kyle.”

Once this information was provided to authorities, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department decided to follow the NFL’s lead and not punish Ezekiel Elliott for the altercation.