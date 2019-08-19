Great Googly-Moogly: A Shiny And Well-Moisturized Jorja Smith Brings Burna Boy Along For “Be Honest” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jorja Smith Featuring Burna Boy “Be Honest”
Jorja Smith is fine as hell and her voice is just as arresting as her figure.
The British banger recent released a new single and accompanying music video for “Be Honest” featuring hit-making Afrobeat artist Burna Boy.
Press play below to get an eyeful and an earful.
Yes. All of it. Yes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.