Great Googly-Moogly: A Shiny And Well-Moisturized Jorja Smith Brings Burna Boy Along For “Be Honest” [Video]

Jorja Smith Featuring Burna Boy “Be Honest”

Jorja Smith is fine as hell and her voice is just as arresting as her figure.

The British banger recent released a new single and accompanying music video for “Be Honest” featuring hit-making Afrobeat artist Burna Boy.

Press play below to get an eyeful and an earful.

Yes. All of it. Yes.

