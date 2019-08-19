Popeyes2020: Funniest Reactions To Popeyes’ Delicious New Chicken Sandwich

The spicy Popeyes chicken sandwich + the sweat heat sauce???? pic.twitter.com/hs0ntCca8M — Mifdaddy (@Scandalousmimi_) August 17, 2019

Hilarious Reactions To Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich

Everyone’s b u z z i n g over Popeyes‘ glorious new chicken sandwich that finally landed on menus from the Heavens to rave reviews from those lucky enough to get their greedy hands on one (or three).

Packed with heavenly flavors, tasty pickles and a special sprinkle of something, the hottest new fast food phenomenon comes in mild and spicy flavors (so, just order both) that, when combined with the delicious sauce of your choice, is a true blessing worthy of the hype.

This bih came through and did her thang on that sandwich pic.twitter.com/lsDtYvEkXY — J.Scott (@tooflyytofall) August 18, 2019

Peep the funniest reactions to Popeyes’ delicious new chicken sandwich on the flip.