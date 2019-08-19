So Sad: Former NFL Player Cedric Benson Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Cedric Benson Dies In Motorcycle Crash

The family and friends of a former NFL star are reeling after his unexpected death. Cedric Benson, 36, died Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a minivan.

Austin police said the van was trying to cross an intersection when it ran into a motorcycle, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. Both Benson and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Benson’s most recent NFL team The Chicago Bears tweeted their condolences this weekend.

“Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team,” the Chicago Bears tweeted Sunday.

Benson is remembered for being a legendary Texas Longhorns player who rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at the University. He played eight years in the NFL.

