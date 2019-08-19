Okay Lord: Woman Thought She Had Kidney Stone Pains, Gives Birth To TRIPLETS Instead

“I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” Dannette Giltz said.
But naw.
She was about to give birth….to triplets.
“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,” Dannette said. “I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It’s crazy.”
Like whaaaa….
Dannette and her husband, Austin, had no immediate plans to have more kids, especially since they already have two. But the couple welcomed Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki into the family as healthy babies.
Dannette says she’s grateful that family members, friends, and total strangers have already offered to help with their new additions to the family.
Congrats and Godspeed!
