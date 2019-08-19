Canceled? Who Cares? Kate Upton Thinks Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Was A “Snoozefest” That Lacked Body Diversity [Video]

Kate Upton Blasts Victoria’s Secret & It’s Lack Of Body Inclusivity

Kate Upton went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night and did what she had to do — no ifs, ands or buts about it.

With 50 Cent sitting to her left, Kate Upton was asked, by a fan, about rumors that the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be canceled this year. Upton couldn’t have cared less, as it seems she thinks the company has some MAJOR work to do when it comes to body inclusivity. She even went as far as to say… a show that is NOT inclusive of all body types is a “snooze fest.”

Shots fired? These were her EXACT words…

“You know what? We’re sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented otherwise it’s a snoozefest.”

Peep the clip up top.