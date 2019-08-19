Smoldering “Side Chick” Sets Man’s Home Ablaze After He Did THIS Before Their Late-Night Booty Call

“Side Chick” Sets Fire To Man’s Home After He Fell Asleep Before Their Late-Night Sex

Let it be known that side chicks have feelings too.

One New Jersey woman let her feelings be known by burning a man’s entire house down.

According to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, 29-year-old Taija Russell was invited to a guy’s house for a late-night booty call. The only problem? The guy fell asleep by the time Russell arrived, leaving her outside stranded.

“You wasted my money to come out here,” Taija Russell allegedly sent in a text message. “I see you wanna die.”

Um…no thanks. But Russell wouldn’t let up.

Homegirl allegedly went to a nearby gas station to buy lighter fluid, matches and a lighter. Then, she allegedly set fire to the guy’s place.

The man, whose name is being withheld, told authorities that he woke up to his home in flames and eight missed calls from Russell, along with text messages. Cops say the man was “covered head to toe in soot and ash” and was only wearing a t-shirt. He escaped by removing a window frame and climbing out through the opening. He was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and first- and second-degree burns, according to cops.

Meanwhile, Russell was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated arson, endangering/creating substantial risk of death and criminal mischief. The man described her as “a ‘side chick’ whom he had been having a sexual relationship with,” according to police.

Well, lesson of the week…

Choose your side chicks wisely.