BREAKING NEWS: NYPD Commissioner Fires Daniel Pantaleo For Using Chokehold That Killed Eric Garner Over Meaningless Cigarettes

Daniel Pantaleo Fired For Using Chokehold That Killed Eric Garner

Daniel Pantaleo has been fired from the NYPD for using the chokehold that ultimately killed Eric Garner during a July 17, 2014 arrest.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced Pantaleo’s dismissal after a lengthy statement praising his police record and conduct during a press conference just moments ago.

O’Neill was clear that he holds Eric Garner accountable for the physical force that Pantaleo employed because he “resisted”, but he also holds Pantaleo accountable for using a tactical move that was banned by the department.

While we are glad that Pantaleo no longer walks around with a gun and badge, it is unfortunate that he will not face criminal charges for his actions. Commissioner O’Neill went out of his way to paint former-officer Pantaleo in the most positive light possible which annoyed us and will likely annoy many in Eric Garner’s family.

F**k Pantaleo. Period. Save the niceties for cops who don’t kill unarmed Black people.