Rest In Peace, Sista: Emmy-Winning ‘Saturday Night Live’ Music Director Katreese Barnes Dead At Age 56

SNL Music Director Katreese Barnes Dead At 56

We are sad to announce that the former music director for Saturday Night Live, Katreese Barnes, has passed away at age 56.

According to Shadow & Act, Katreese had been battling with breast cancer for 20 years.

Barnes won two Emmy Awards for her work during her SNL tenure. One of which came (no pun intended) via her songwriting credits on Lonely Island’s viral smash “D**k In A Box” featuring Justin Timberlake. She won a second Emmy years later for her work on another Justin Timberlake collaboration.

Andy Samberg had this to say about Katreese via the NYTimes:

“She was the light in the room, just had one of those smiles that warmed everybody. She wrote songs for every live sketch as well, constantly, over and over. That job is so demanding, I was always blown away.”

Rest in peace, Katreese Barnes. We’ll never forget you, or “D**k In A Box”.