Bird Wars: The Popeyes Vs. Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Debate Is Tearing The Black Internet Apart

The Chicken Wars are upon us! While the internet was raving about the brand-new Popeye’s chicken sandwich, Chick-Fil-A wanted to remind everyone who was king in these fowl streets. So they sent out this tweet:

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

That caused Popeyes to fire back with some pettiness of their own:

Wendys even got involved and was part of the clapback:

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

All hell is broken loose! One thing is for certain, the Popeyes chicken sandwich is all on Chick-Fil-A’s necks, too!

Me when I tried the new Popeyes sandwich. pic.twitter.com/TLH9JFq98w — chocolate milk influencer (@BourbonGhost) August 19, 2019

Take a look at the chaos that ensued thanks to one little sandwich.