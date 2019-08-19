Nice Try, Fif! Wendy Williams Attended 50 Cent’s ‘Tycoon’ Turn Up Despite His Shady Security Shenanigans

What happened to the strap???

Wendy Williams Attended 50’s Tycoon Party

Wendy Williams was indeed allowed into 50 Cent’s party despite Fif’s shady behavior behind the scenes. As previously reported 50 told the world that he pettily kept Wendy out of his Tycoon party at Barcode in New Jersey and posted “B*TCH wait outside” hinting that he had security turn her away at the door.

According to TMZ however, hot girl Wendy didn’t have any issues getting into the party and walked right in alongside her son Kevin Jr. Sources told them that Wendy took little Kevin to the party to meet his icon Snoop Dogg for his 19th birthday.

Wendy and little Kev were reportedly escorted into the party by the Elizabeth, NJ police department and never interacted with 50. TMZ adds that Wendy stayed for about 20 minutes, got little Kevin a pic with Snoop and left to get food.

Nice try Fif!

WHO couldn’t get into 50 Cent’s party???