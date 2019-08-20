“Sherman’s Showcase” Exclusive: This Post-Twitter Beef Lady Rap Battle Is One For The Books [VIDEO]

Watch An Exclusive Clip From The Upcoming Episode Of “Sherman’s Showcase”

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of IFC’s new variety sketch show “Sherman’s Showcase” starring comedy duo Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched) and executive produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co airing; Wednesday, August 21st at 10pm. Guest stars this week include actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, comedian Lil Rel Howery, actress Bresha Webb and actress Tawny Newsome.

Here’s what you can expect from the episode:

Host Mary J. Blige introduces just some of the female artists who used Sherman’s Showcase as a launchpad for their careers. Performances include an unusual rap battle, a black girl magic act, and a performance by Mary herself.

Watch the clip from the unusual rap battle below:

Considering how much we have covered lady rappers at odds, this scenario definitely makes a great point. What did you think of the clip?

Sherman’s Showcase – “The Ladies of The Showcase” – Airs Wednesday, August 21st at 10/9C on IFC

Hit the flip for some of the guest stars social media posts about the episode