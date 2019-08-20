“Ambitions” Sneak Peek: Bella Better Watch Her Step… Plus Stephanie Is Doing Too Much [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Watch Scenes From Tuesday’s Episode Of “Ambitions”

It’s Tuesday! Which means a brand new episode of OWN’s primetime soap opera “Ambitions” is airing tonight!

Here’s what you can expect from the episode.
The Barnes have a big surprise for the Carlisles, forcing Stephanie (Robin Givens) and Evan (Brian White) to fight fire with fire; Amara (Essence Atkins) receives backlash at work for her prior indiscretions.

We’ve got a few clips for your viewing pleasure… Hit the flip to see them!

“Ambitions” Episode: Ex-Factor airs Tuesday, August 20 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT on OWN TV


Rondell Urges Bella to “Respect” Her Mom


Greg Tells Stephanie She’s Run Out of Time

Stephanie Pays Titus a Visit

