Blended Family Preciousness: Eva Marcille Reveals She Legally Gave Marley Her Husband’s Last Name

Eva Reveals She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name To ‘Sterling’

Eva Marcille had been through quite a lot relationship-wise before she met her hubby Mike Sterling, but that’s all in the past now — and so is her daughter’s birth name. The reality actress and radio hostess revealed she put her baby daddy’s surname to rest to finalize her full family transition.

During her “Eva’s Corner” segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Eva says she didn’t realize how Marley having her biological dad’s last name would make her feel like the odd person out. Her baby girl is still young so Eva says she thought it was a good time to change it. According to her mama, Marley has been estranged from her daddy since she was 2 months old.

So it’s only right she takes Sterlings last name…Hit play to hear her explain.