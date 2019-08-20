In White Folks News: Amanda Holden’s Panini-Pressed Posterior Won THIS Acclaimed Booty Award In The U.K.

Amanda Holden Wins U.K.’s Rear of the Year Award

The category for most Whitest of Whitest awards in international history has come out of the U.K. thanks to the “Rear of the Year” award.

Unfortunately, melon-y masterpieces, apple-bottom beauties and even plum-perfect queens have to sit this one out. The cushion you’re pushing will comfort you as you devastatingly witness Amanda Holden win the Rear of the Year award.

Yes people, this sitting equipment….

Actually won an a$$ award.

Now don’t get it twisted, there’s truly a rear out there for everyone. But to actually be recognized for derrière achievement, the Brits decided to go with Amanda???

The 48-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge is the latest winner for an award that’s been going on for 40 YEARS, according to Daily Star. Past winners have been English singer and T.V. personality Rachel Stevens and British media personality Carol Vorderman.

Holden took the 2019 crown after winning 12,000 online votes, beating out folks like model Holly Willoughby and even the Duchess Of Sussex herself Meghan Markle.

When competition organizer Tony Edwards explained why Holden had an winning buttocks, he said:

“She has a particularly shapely, well-toned and, above all, proportionate and understated rear — in contrast to the somewhat exaggerated, fake, cosmetic look for bottoms, recently imported from the USA.”

So in other words, Black people weren’t apart of your committee team and your only reference for U.S. a$$ was reality T.V.

Gotcha.

As pointed out earlier, Whitest of White achievements.