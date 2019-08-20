Trouble In Swirlyville: Pettiest Reactions To Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes’s Reported Split

No one: Literally no one: Every media source: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up after 6 years of dating. Everyone: they were what? pic.twitter.com/GijJupRyfJ — Chrissy Small (@bi99ie_smallz) August 20, 2019

Pettiest Reactions To Jamie & Katie’s Reported Split

It certainly appears like Jamie Foxx’s 6-year swirlationship with Katie Holmes (that most people didn’t even know about) is over marking the end of a truly baffling moment in celebrity dating history that we still haven’t completely unpacked.

At some point, they seemed to be swirly in love until recently when Jamie was spotted with a mystery woman who wasn’t Katie Holmes in what appeared the very last straw before the reported split.

But hey, at least we have Twitter to make sense of it all.

Me hearing about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split while simultaneously not knowing they were together to begin with pic.twitter.com/7N9yYgei9I — RayAnn Ortiz (@rayanno_) August 20, 2019

