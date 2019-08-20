Flavor Flav, Ja Rule, Irv Gotti & Their #GUHHNY Kids Celebrate At Their WE tv Premiere Party [Photos]

It’s Murdaaaaaa….

“Growing Up Hip Hop New York Cast” Premiere Party

The stars of the latest “Growing Up Hip Hop” series brought their legacies to a star-studded premiere. On Monday, August 19th WE tv’s celebrated two shows; “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” and “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.” The event kicked off with a premiere screening of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” at the Paley Center for Media, followed by a post-screening panel moderated by legendary radio host Angie Martinez, host of WE tv’s upcoming new series “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”

Panelists included “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” cast members Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, Kid Capri, Charli Baltimore, and Flavor Flav.

During the panel, Flavor Flav shared how proud he was to share the spotlight with his children on “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” saying;

“I’m used to having them on TV with me, but now I get to be on TV with them.”

Later in the conversation, Ja Rule spoke about having the opportunity to tell the whole story of the Fyre Festival sharing;

“I’m never one to shy away from my faults. Because in life, your losses are part of your success.”

The evening continued with an invite-only after-party at Lavo Nightclub, where cast members danced and enjoyed a live performance from fellow GUHH star Lil Mama.

Wendy Williams also stopped by the party to catch up with her friend, “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” cast member, Madina Milana.

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” cast members Jonathan Wilson Lorenzo and Angie Pearson (Irv Gotti’s children), Charli Baltimore’s daughter DJ Sianni, Lil Mama’s brother Arnstar, Kid Capri’s daughter Vina Love, Fat Joe’s son Ryan Cartagena, Young Dirty Bastard’s sister Taniqua Jones, Flavor Flav’s children Da’zyna Drayton, William Drayton Jr and Quanah Drayton and Jojo Simmons also attended the celebration. “Growing Up Hip Hop” cast member Angela Simmons came out to support her brother, and Debbie Lorenzo (Irv Gotti’s ex-wife) was also in attendance.

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” premieres Thursday, August 29 at 9:00pm ET/PT on WE tv.

The next generation is ready to take flight. #GUHHNY begins August 29 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/eLagEcJHdb — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) August 15, 2019

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, September 26 at 10:00pm ET/PT on WE tv

You know the artists, you know the music, but there are hip hop stories you don't know. #HipHopUntold, starring @angiemartinez, premieres September 26 at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/TCIQetobpF — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) August 19, 2019

