Are You Here For It?! Check Out The First Trailer For ‘The Vince Staples Show’ [Video]

Vince Staples Drops The First Trailer For His Upcoming Show

Much to the delight of his 15 fans, Vince Staples dropped a trailer for his new show on Monday.

I hope all 15 of my fans watch the show! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) August 20, 2019

The rapper dropped a link to a trailer that previewed an upcoming project titled, The Vince Staples Show.

The minute of footage in this preview really doesn’t give too much away, but the clip shows a pair of young kids learning how to sell candy from Staples himself. Luckily for those curious about what exactly is going on here, Vince also informed fans that they’ll only have to wait until Thursday, August 22 to find out more about the project.

The Long Beach native released his last album, FM!, back in 2018 and teased new music coming soon once he signed a new deal with Motown earlier this month.

Check out the trailer for The Vince Staples Show down below: