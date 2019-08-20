Katie WHOM??? Meet The Bronzy Baddie Spotted With A Not-Officially-Single Jamie Foxx

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Jamie Foxx’s Rumored Rebound Boo Revealed

A not-officially-single Jamie Foxx didn’t waste any time messying up his reported split from Katie Holmes and was spotted holding hands with aspiring singer Sela Vav (who also happens to be a bronzy baddie) leaving a club in LA.

Now, to be fair, the two could just be really close (and affectionate) friends who hold hands leaving clubs and not anything else. Jamie seems like a nice guy who, according to reports, is simply helping the 21-year-old out with her promising career while appearing in her IG photos.

Naturally, we’re very skeptical about this “friend-helping-a-friend” story but we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt (for now) and invite you to check out her IG-sizzling pics.

 

Hit the flip for an intro to Jamie’s rumored new boo thang Sela Vav.

So, this happened and stirred up messy speculation…

And this post didn’t make things any better…

Yep, she’s a baddie.

View this post on Instagram

Hamptons Vibe🛁

A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

View this post on Instagram

🎧🎶🎤My Happy Place 📸: @idriserba

A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #allabouttheangles #thick 🍑

    A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Golden State of Mind ✨

    A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤 la vie est belle 📸@idriserba

    A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

    View this post on Instagram

    💿

    A post shared by Sela Vave (@selavave) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.