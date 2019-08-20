RHOP: Ashley Darby Meanly Mental Health Shames Katie Rost ‘You’re Not Mentally Strong Enough!’ [Video]

Ashley Darby Blasts Katie Rost On “Real Housewives of Potomac”

During the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” things got nasty between Ashley Darby and Katie Rost while in the Cayman Islands. Ashley was apparently told (by Gizelle Bryant) that Katie was questioning her hubby Michael’s sexuality in the midst of his sexual assault scandal and called Ashley “stupid” in the process. That, of course, infuriated Ashley and she clapped back.

“Not funny Katie with your f****g horrible toupee on your head,” said Ashley. “[…] You are not mentally strong enough to handle being in this group of women.

Katie then responded and admitted that Ashley might be right.

“You’re right I’m probably not strong enough and I probably am in a more vulnerable situation and my life is more fucked up right now and I’m dealing with a whole lot fo stuff that’s really tough and you don’t wanna be my friend because I’m going through that then f*** you.”

Poor thing. In case you aren’t aware Katie is currently in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsin.