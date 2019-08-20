Another One: Tracy Morgan Officially Joins The Cast Of The ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Tracy Morgan Is Going To Be In The Coming To America Sequel

This just keeps getting better and better.

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan is the latest cast member to join in on Paramount’s Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America. In addition to including the film’s original stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, recently announced additions for the sequel include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Rick Ross.

According to reports from Deadline, the sequel’s plot will depict Akeem (played by Murphy) ready to go from Prince to King of Zamunda, while simultaneously learning he has a long-lost son back in Queens from his visit in the 1988 original film. In an effort to grant a dying wish to his father, Akeem and his friend/aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall’s character) go back to America to meet his heir.

While details continue to emerge about this highly-anticipated sequel everyday, we’re gonna have to wait a while to see the final product. Coming 2 America is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020, which is more than 32 years after the original debuted on big screens.

As for the latest addition to the film, Tracy Morgan is set to play the “hustler” brother of Leslie Jones’ character, with Jones playing the role of Lavelle’s mother after she had had a one-night stand with Akeem.

Production for the film is scheduled to begin later this month.