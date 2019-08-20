A Lil Positivity: Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A Drone Pilot Program For At-Risk Youth

Russell Westbook Launches A New Program For At-Risk Youth

NBA star and fashion icon Russell Westbrook wants to use drones to better our future, and he’s made it his mission to help at-risk youth learn to how to pilot them, according to reports from TMZ Sports.
His Why Not? Foundation teamed up with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to help “at risk young adults” in Los Angeles learn digital skills that will help them get good paying jobs in the tech field once they finish school. Through this program, not only will the students learn coding and computer engineering, but he’s also created an “advanced drone piloting career path program.”

“As a kid who grew up here in LA, I know how important it is to feel supported and empowered by the community,” Westbrook said … “By helping to provide these resources my hope is that the youth will be able to see how bright their future can be and expand the vision of what they think they’re capable of.”

The baller along with  Brownstein are also funding a state of the art computer lab, which is obviously a huge resource for kids who don’t have the resources to learn computer skills on their own.

Westbrook posted about the new venture on his instagram page today, showcasing photos of him with with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps doing what they do best.

