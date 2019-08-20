A Lil Positivity: Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A Drone Pilot Program For At-Risk Youth
“As a kid who grew up here in LA, I know how important it is to feel supported and empowered by the community,” Westbrook said … “By helping to provide these resources my hope is that the youth will be able to see how bright their future can be and expand the vision of what they think they’re capable of.”
Westbrook posted about the new venture on his instagram page today, showcasing photos of him with with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps doing what they do best.
I’m proud to be partnering with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to launch the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program (WBGT), an initiative steered by a partnership between my Why Not? Foundation and LA philanthropist Chad Brownstein. The program will provide digital job skills to at-risk young adults in the Corps and break down the digital divide by providing skill training for green tech job opportunities to 500 Corpsmembers in Los Angeles. The Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program will expose Corpsmembers to achievable career paths and provide technology related tools and education. #WHYNOT?
