A Lil Positivity: Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A Drone Pilot Program For At-Risk Youth

I’m proud to be partnering with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to launch the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program (WBGT), an initiative steered by a partnership between my Why Not? Foundation and LA philanthropist Chad Brownstein. The program will provide digital job skills to at-risk young adults in the Corps and break down the digital divide by providing skill training for green tech job opportunities to 500 Corpsmembers in Los Angeles. The Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program will expose Corpsmembers to achievable career paths and provide technology related tools and education. #WHYNOT?