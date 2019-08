A Lil Positivity: Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A Drone Pilot Program For At-Risk Youth

NBA star and fashion icon Russell Westbrook wants to use drones to better our future, and he’s made it his mission to help at-risk youth learn to how to pilot them, according to reports from TMZ Sports

His Why Not? Foundation teamed up with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to help “at risk young adults” in Los Angeles learn digital skills that will help them get good paying jobs in the tech field once they finish school. Through this program, n

ot only will the students learn coding and computer engineering, but he’s also created an “advanced drone piloting career path program.”