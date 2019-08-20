The Marathon Continues: Puma Announces Details For The Release Of Their Collaboration With Nipsey Hussle

Puma Is Preparing To Release More Of Their Collaborations With Nipsey Hussle

Before his untimely passing, Nipsey Hussle was working with Puma on multiple collaborative projects. Now that he’s gone, his team is taking the reins to make sure the release of these pieces that Nip worked on are given to the world exactly how he would have wanted.

Back in May at a Wall Street Journal panel, Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick spoke about the brand’s relationship with the rapper and future plans to work with his estate. “Working with him to help build the brand and to support some of the activations that he was doing in L.A. was great,” he said. “We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate.”

Fast forward to August, and those plans of releasing the pieces Nip worked on are coming to fruition.

Last night, it was revealed via Hussle’s official Instagram account that Puma would be releasing its first official collection with the late rapper on September 5.

In an official statement to Complex, Puma revealed more details regarding the upcoming project:

“Puma is proud to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle through the new Puma x TMC Collection. With the blessing of his family, we’re releasing it on Sept. 5, 2019 and 100% of the net proceeds from the sales will go to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was a visionary who believed in the power of optimism, inspiration and action and The Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation will continue his legacy as a champion of the people. Nipsey invested his time, energy and soul into collaborating with us to design this collection for his fans and supporters and we feel honored to bring it to life exactly the way he envisioned it. The Marathon Continues.”

Nipsey’s official Instagram account posted about the upcoming release, writing, “Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise.”

The caption continues, “This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it.”

There’s no word yet on just how the capsule will be released, but it’s sure to be a mad house once the products hit Puma’s site.