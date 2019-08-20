Et Tu, Brute? Irv Gotti Speaks On Jay-Z-NFL Partnership, Says The League “Made Him Look Like A Pawn”

Irv Gotti Says NFL Made Jay-Z Look Like A Pawn

The heated conversation surrounding Jay-Z latest business venture with the NFL is still ringing off in every corner of the entertainment industry and even those who have long-standing relationships with Mr. Z are speaking their piece publicly.

PageSix caught up with Murder Inc. head honcho Irv Gotti and asked him what he thought of the move and he didn’t mince any words about the man he calls “brother”:

While he said that he hopes that the hip-hop idol is planning to improve the league from the inside, Gotti told Page Six, “To sit there and watch Jay talk [at their recent, widely publicized meeting] while Roger Goodell is sitting there quiet, it almost looks like the NFL manufactured and manipulated Jay to be the front and face of the bulls–t, knowing Jay is so powerful that he can make people forget about [Kaepernick and others] kneeling.” Gotti called it “a brilliant move for the NFL” and added, “If it was a masterminded plan, then you just used Hov for a masterminded plan and made him look like a pawn in this whole f–king thing.” He added that he’s willing to see how it plays out before making a final judgment on it.

Despite the sometimes harsh criticism, most reasonable people seem to be willing to give the deal a chance to play out and see what Jay comes up with.