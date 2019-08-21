For The Naturalistas: Design Essentials Celebrates New Platinum Collection With Swanky Soiree
Design Essentials Platinum Collection Product Launch
Design Essentials recently held a Platinum Experience in Atlanta attended by top hairstylists and influencers. The haircare brand hosted its Design Essentials’ Platinum Collection Product Launch over the weekend. Attendees included TV Host/Real Housewives hairstylist Derek Jae who posed for pics with the brand’s platinum swag bags.
When you decide to #BeginBeautiully, you never know who you’re going to see cheering you on along the way! Thanks @derekjhair and @bankzo for coming to support and experience our Atlanta #DEPlatinumParty! If you’re in/around Atlanta, come by to experience it for yourself! We’ll be here until 10pm!
Derek and other attendees of the Platinum Experience enjoyed posh design, tasty treats, craft cocktails, and luxury experiences.
The full Platinum Collection was specifically crafted free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates to appeal to the growing naturalista consumer and stylists. The full collection launch is available at online retailers and will be released in JC Penny’s in the fall.
