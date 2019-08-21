Stand Up, Ma’am: Mother Immaturely Melts Down At Gender Reveal Party Over News She’s Having A Girl [Video]

Mother Mad At Gender Reveal Over News She’s Having A Girl

Just when you think you’ve seen it all.

Gender reveal parties are trendy, it’s a nice way to gather friends and family for a special photo and video op that can be shared on social media. Lots of times, if your reveal is creative enough, it goes viral.

Well, this mother posted her gender reveal video on social media and she’s going viral for being completely immature after the surprise. Apparently, IG user @siddityz__ aka Izaria didn’t want to have a girl and that’s exactly what she’s having.

Scroll down to see how she breaks down into tears after seeing pink matter at her gender reveal celebration.

SMH, do you think she’s genuinely upset like this or putting on for cameras?