These Melaniny Baddies & ALL Their Wigs Won The #DMXChallenge

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

The #DMXChallenge Blows Up Twitter

We love a good hashtag challenge, especially when it showcases melaniny baddies in their finest of wigs like the screen-lickable #DMXChallenge currently melting the whole entire internet.

Based on DMX’s smash hit “What They Really Want” where several women are famously listed by name, the now viral challenge features baddies with a new wig or hair style for every name in delicious video montages that you absolutely need in your life.

Peep the best of the #DMXChallenge on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.