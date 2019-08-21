REPRESENT: TV One & CLEO TV Host Reception Honoring NABJ President Sarah Glover

TV One And CLEO TV Host Reception To Honor NABJ President Sarah Glover

Earlier this month, TV One and CLEO TV paid respect to a major figure in journalism at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention in Miami.

On Saturday, August 10, in partnership with Philo, TV One and CLEO TV honored Sarah Glover, the first two-term president in the history of the NABJ. A the REPRESENT cocktail reception, she was given a Legacy of Service Award for her excellent leadership, support and excellence in journalism. Notable leaders and top journalists were in attendance for Glover’s milestone achievement.

Meanwhile, TV One/CLEO TV General Manager Michelle Rice was also featured on NABJ’s W.E.B. Dubois Plenary Panel “Intersection of Race, Culture and Entertainment.” It was moderated by Kelley Carter from ESPN’s The Undefeated, and it featured actor/activist Hill Harper, general manager for Aspire TV Melissa Ingram, movie producer Hadeel Reda and the 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin. The panel revolved around the impact of Spike Lee‘s Do The Right Thing, which made its debut 30 years ago, and how Black Americans are leveraging power to influence the entertainment industry.

The powerhouse weekend continued when TV One received the NABJ Salute to Excellence Award for its PR and marketing campaign for the original movie Behind the Movement. The flick starred Meta Golding, Roger Guenveur Smith and Isaiah Washington, and followed the civil rights leader Rosa Parks‘ role in launching the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

It was definitely a weekend of representing excellence!