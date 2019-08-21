In White Folks News: Larry King Petitions Divorce From His Seventh Wife After 22 Years Of Marriage

Larry King Wants A Divorce From Seventh Wife

So if you didn’t know, Larry King has been around the marriage block…and THEN some.

Now, according to the Associated Press, the 85-year-old talk show host has filed a petition to divorce his wife, Shawn King, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Larry married Shawn back in 1997 when Shawn was a singer and TV host. Now after 22 years, the two are calling it quits. This is the second time divorce papers have been filed between the two. Back in 2010, they also tried to legally separate, but they later reconciled. They’ve also continued to stay together despite cheating rumors on Shawn’s part. The two have adult sons together, Cannon and Chance.

Larry has five children total and has been married eight times to seven different women. He married and divorced Playboy Bunny Alene Akins twice. Over the years, he’s suffered a number of health problems, including a third heart attack which he recently survived.

Hopefully, the projected divorce will end on an amicable note.