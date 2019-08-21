Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Talk Being Authentic, Creating A Successful Brand, And Taylor Swift [Video]

Desus And Mero On Autheiticiscm, The Strength Of The Brand, And More

It’s no secret that Desus & Mero have come a long way from their first podcast

Now, The Bodega boys are changing the face of late night television with their one-of-a-kind show on Showtime. In a brand new interview with Fast Company, the Bronx natives interview each other about their working partnership, creating a successful brand, and the biggest lesson they learned from Taylor Swift.

Peep the footage down below: