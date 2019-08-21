Will You Be Watching?! Normani, Big Sean, H.E.R. & More Set To Perform At This Year’s VMAs

Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., And Normani Will Perform At The VMAs

MTV announced on Wednesday that Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2019 MTV VMAs, which are set to air live from Newark, New Jersey on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.ET/PT.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the show will go down live at the Prudential Center. Music’s biggest stars will celebrate along with the fans as this year’s most iconic videos get their recognition alongside some electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

As previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” and is set to hit the VMAs main stage for something seriously special. Additional performers include Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Nominees for Best New Artist include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and H.E.R. Fans can vote for their “Best New Artist” choice here leading up to the broadcast and before the winner is revealed during the show.

Will you be watching?!