Congrats! Model Mom Chanel Iman & Husband Sterling Shepard Expecting Baby #2

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Expecting Baby Number Two

Chanel Iman is about to be a mommy again! Us Weekly confirms that the supermodel and her NFL star hubby Sterling Shepard are expecting their second child just 12 months after welcoming their daughter, Cali. Rumors began swirling earlier this week that Iman was preggers after photos of her out and about with a noticeably bulging belly made its rounds on the Internet.

The news comes just a few days after the beautiful couple celebrated their first born’s first birthday with a cute and colorful candy land themed party. Chanel strategically (and successfully) hid her bump in the photos by crouching down behind a table and placing Cali in front of her lap.

Chanel and Sterling tied the knot back in March 2018, and have been gushing about their love for each other ever since.

Congrats to the Shepards on their upcoming bundle of joy.