Hello Summer: Blac Chyna Has Been Letting Her Cakes Breathe While Living Her Best Life

Blac Chyna’s Summer Body Looks

Blac Chyna has had such a rollercoaster career that people forget she has one of the most iconic bodies in thickalicious model history…regardless of how you think she came about it. She’s been out here all summer trying to remind the world of just that fact.

We only have a few more days left of summer so we definitely are running short on time to highlight some of the women putting their bawdies on blast. What has been the highlight of Hello Summer so far? We’ve been enjoying the hell out of ourselves and we hope you have, too.

Anyway, take a look at Blac Chyna in all her caked out glory.