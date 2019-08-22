Crispy Fried Chaos: Funniest Reactions To Popeyes SELLING OUT Of Chicken Sandwiches

Hilarious Reactions To Popeyes’ Sandwich Shortage

Popeyes is having a legendary week that started with inescapable HYPE over their delicious new chicken sandwich that’s now sold out at hundreds of locations across the country in a hilariously un-shocking development that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.

At some point, they mayyybe should’ve anticipated this crispy fried circus that’s created never-ending lines, crazy drive-thru scenarios and customer meltdowns over quite possibly the hottest new menu item of 2019.

“You telling me we can’t feed our kids cause y’all didn’t order enough chicken?” LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/3e7ZQUJi4H — MEL. (@xoxmelisssa) August 21, 2019

Peep the funniest reactions to Popeyes selling out of chicken sandwiches on the flip.