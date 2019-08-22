Crispy Fried Chaos: Funniest Reactions To Popeyes SELLING OUT Of Chicken Sandwiches

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Hilarious Reactions To Popeyes’ Sandwich Shortage

Popeyes is having a legendary week that started with inescapable HYPE over their delicious new chicken sandwich that’s now sold out at hundreds of locations across the country in a hilariously un-shocking development that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.

At some point, they mayyybe should’ve anticipated this crispy fried circus that’s created never-ending lines, crazy drive-thru scenarios and customer meltdowns over quite possibly the hottest new menu item of 2019.

Peep the funniest reactions to Popeyes selling out of chicken sandwiches on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.