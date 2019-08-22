No Jumper: Dame Dash Goes IN On Jay-Z And NFL Deal “Everybody Knows Jay Ain’t Isht…He Wifed Girls I Liked” [Video]

Dame Dash Blasts Jay-Z On No Jumper Podcast

The formerly apologetic Dame Dash appeared on Adam21’s No Jumper podcast and when asked about his feelings on former BFF Jay-Z’s controversial deal with the NFL he did NOT throw his diamond in the sky…

“Everybody knows Jay ain’t s#!t. Everybody knows that. *chuckles* Listen, if you ask anybody in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t s#!t. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving. Period.”

Damn then proceeds to talk about the women that Jay allegedly stole from him a decade and change ago.

Real spicy stuff. Press play below to see it all. We took the liberty of starting the video right at the messy part.

Roc-a-fella, y’all.